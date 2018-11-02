Sweetwater County Arrests: November 1-2, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
OWENS, RODNEY DON
Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-01
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3226, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court
ERVIN, ERICA
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Breach of Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3225, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3225, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3227, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
