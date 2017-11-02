All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Olen Robinson
Age: 57
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – Orders
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #841, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
Geraldine Buenrostro
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #842, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
Lilienita Schumacher
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court
Lyric Ornelas
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-11-01
Released: 2017-11-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: November 1, 2017"