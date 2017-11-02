Sweetwater County Arrests: November 1, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Olen Robinson

Age: 57

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-11-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Contempt of Court – Orders Status: PENDING, Bond: #841, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Geraldine Buenrostro Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #842, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Lilienita Schumacher Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2017-11-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court

Lyric Ornelas Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-11-01 Released: 2017-11-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO