Sweetwater County Arrests: November 1, 2017

November 2, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Martys Beer

 

Olen Robinson

Olen Robinson

Age: 57
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court – Orders
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #841, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

 

Geraldine Buenrostro

Geraldine Buenrostro

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #842, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Lilienita Schumacher

Lilienita Schumacher

Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court

 

Lyric Ornelas

Lyric Ornelas

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-11-01

Released: 2017-11-01

Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO

 

 

