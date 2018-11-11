Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: November 10-11, 2018

November 11, 2018

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

DELOERA VILLAGRANA, RICARDO VILLAGRANA

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3278, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

HANSEN, DUSTIN EUGENE

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3277, SURETY OR CASH, $7500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

JELLY, MERANDA LYNNE

Age: 36
Address: EL SOBRANTE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

VESCO, JOSEPH KYLE

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3274, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

MONTOYA, TREY DONOVAN

Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-11-10
Released: 2018-11-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3273, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

