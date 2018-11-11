Sweetwater County Arrests: November 10-11, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

DELOERA VILLAGRANA, RICARDO VILLAGRANA Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-11-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #3278, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-11-10RSPD

HANSEN, DUSTIN EUGENE Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-11-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly Status: PENDING, Bond: #3277, SURETY OR CASH, $7500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-11-10SCSO

JELLY, MERANDA LYNNE Age: 36

Address: EL SOBRANTE, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-11-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #3275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #3275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-11-10SCSO VESCO, JOSEPH KYLE Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-11-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3274, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-11-10RSPD

MONTOYA, TREY DONOVAN Age: 18

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-11-10

Released: 2018-11-10 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #3273, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

