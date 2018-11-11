Sweetwater County Arrests: November 10-11, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
DELOERA VILLAGRANA, RICARDO VILLAGRANA
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3278, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
HANSEN, DUSTIN EUGENE
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3277, SURETY OR CASH, $7500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JELLY, MERANDA LYNNE
Age: 36
Address: EL SOBRANTE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VESCO, JOSEPH KYLE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3274, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
MONTOYA, TREY DONOVAN
Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-11-10
Released: 2018-11-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3273, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
