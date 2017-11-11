Sweetwater County Arrests: November 10, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Maria Yesenia Jackson
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-11-10
Scheduled Release: 2017-11-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Cruelty to Animals – All Acts – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
Anthony Len James
Age: 47
Address: BETHEL SPRINGS, TN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #915, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Clint Alan Phillips
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #909, SURETY OR CASH, $35000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #909, SURETY OR CASH, $35000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #909, SURETY OR CASH, $35000, Court: Circuit Court East
Tyler Regan Schlobohm
Age: 21
Address: DRAPER, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #905, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #906, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #907, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #908, SURETY OR CASH, $70, Court: RS Municipal Court
