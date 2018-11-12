Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: November 11-12, 2018

November 12, 2018

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

GARDNER, STEVEN WADE

Age: 35
Address: SAN DIEGO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Simple Battery
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

FULLER, LARRY JEFFERSON

Age: 43
Address: LONG BEACH, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Simple Battery
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3285, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

SWETT, YVONNE NICHOLE

Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-11
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3284, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

COOK, DAVID CLAYTON

Age: 37
Address: NEWPORT, VT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-11
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3281, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3281, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3281, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

KENNIS, TYLOR JEFFREY

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-11-11
Released: 2018-11-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3280, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

