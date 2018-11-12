Sweetwater County Arrests: November 11-12, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
GARDNER, STEVEN WADE
Age: 35
Address: SAN DIEGO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FULLER, LARRY JEFFERSON
Age: 43
Address: LONG BEACH, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3285, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SWETT, YVONNE NICHOLE
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-11
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3284, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
COOK, DAVID CLAYTON
Age: 37
Address: NEWPORT, VT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-11
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3281, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3281, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3281, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KENNIS, TYLOR JEFFREY
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-11-11
Released: 2018-11-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3280, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
