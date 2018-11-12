Sweetwater County Arrests: November 11-12, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

GARDNER, STEVEN WADE Age: 35

Address: SAN DIEGO, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-11-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #3286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-11-11SCSO

FULLER, LARRY JEFFERSON Age: 43

Address: LONG BEACH, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-11-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #3285, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-11-11SCSO

SWETT, YVONNE NICHOLE Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-11-11

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #3284, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

2018-11-11GRPD COOK, DAVID CLAYTON Age: 37

Address: NEWPORT, VT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-11-11

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3281, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #3281, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #3281, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-11-11GRPD

KENNIS, TYLOR JEFFREY Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-11-11

Released: 2018-11-11 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3280, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

