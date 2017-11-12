Sweetwater County Arrests: November 11, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Nickolaus Brian Hayward

Age: 38

Address: DUBACH, LA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-11-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #920, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East

Superintendent’s Speed Zone Status: , Bond: #921, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East



Joseph Wesley Whicker

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-11-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #922, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West



Stacey Campos

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-11-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #923, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



Douglas Harkins McGill

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Tail Lamps – All Vehicles Status: , Bond: #924, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: , Bond: #925, SURETY OR CASH, $70, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #926, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: , Bond: #927, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #928, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court



Darren M. Olsen

Age: 30

Address: MILLS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-11-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #918, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Obey a Lawful Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #919, CASH, $500, Court: Circuit Court East



Michael Barry Williams

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-11-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #917, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



Carrie Ann Herman

Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-11-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #916, CASH, $520, Court: Circuit Court East

