Sweetwater County Arrests: November 11, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Nickolaus Brian Hayward
Age: 38
Address: DUBACH, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #920, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East
- Superintendent’s Speed Zone
- Status: , Bond: #921, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
Joseph Wesley Whicker
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #922, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
Stacey Campos
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #923, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Douglas Harkins McGill
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Tail Lamps – All Vehicles
- Status: , Bond: #924, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: , Bond: #925, SURETY OR CASH, $70, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #926, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #927, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #928, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
Darren M. Olsen
Age: 30
Address: MILLS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #918, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Obey a Lawful Order (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #919, CASH, $500, Court: Circuit Court East
Michael Barry Williams
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #917, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Carrie Ann Herman
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #916, CASH, $520, Court: Circuit Court East
