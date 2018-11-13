Sweetwater County Arrests: November 12-13, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SKILES, STEWART WAYNE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3292, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BAYONA, DARIUS ANDREW
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3290, CASH, $375, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3291, CASH, $952, Court: RS Municipal Court
LATHROP, ZACHERY DEE
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3289, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3288, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCCRANN, KYLE JAMES
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3287, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
