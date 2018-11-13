Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: November 12-13, 2018

TOPICS:

November 13, 2018

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

SKILES, STEWART WAYNE

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3292, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

BAYONA, DARIUS ANDREW

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3290, CASH, $375, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3291, CASH, $952, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

 

LATHROP, ZACHERY DEE

Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3289, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3288, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

MCCRANN, KYLE JAMES

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3287, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: November 12-13, 2018"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.