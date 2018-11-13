Sweetwater County Arrests: November 12-13, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SKILES, STEWART WAYNE Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-11-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3292, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BAYONA, DARIUS ANDREW Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-11-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3290, CASH, $375, Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3291, CASH, $952, Court: RS Municipal Court

LATHROP, ZACHERY DEE Age: 32

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-11-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3289, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3288, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-11-12RSPD MCCRANN, KYLE JAMES Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-11-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3287, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

