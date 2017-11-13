Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: November 12, 2017

November 13, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Stacey Campos

Stacey Campos

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #923, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Douglas McGill

Douglas McGill

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Tail Lamps – All Vehicles
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #924, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #925, SURETY OR CASH, $120, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #926, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #927, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #928, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Jackie Martin

Jackie Martin

Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #930, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle
    • Status: , Bond: #931, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Vehicle Registration – Alter or Multilate Plates, Stickers or Permits
    • Status: , Bond: #932, SURETY OR CASH, $235, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: , Bond: #933, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East

 

David Hartford

David Hartford

Booking: 2017-11-12

Released: 2017-11-12

Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #929, CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court West

 

