Sweetwater County Arrests: November 12, 2017

Stacey Campos

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-11-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #923, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Douglas McGill Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Tail Lamps – All Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #924, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #925, SURETY OR CASH, $120, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #926, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #927, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #928, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

Jackie Martin Age: 58 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #930, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle Status: , Bond: #931, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East

Vehicle Registration – Alter or Multilate Plates, Stickers or Permits Status: , Bond: #932, SURETY OR CASH, $235, Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: , Bond: #933, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East

David Hartford Booking: 2017-11-12 Released: 2017-11-12 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #929, CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court West

