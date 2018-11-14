All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
LUDWIG, RIKKI LYN
Age: 34
Address: BROOK PARK, OH
Address: BROOK PARK, OH
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3294, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3294, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: November 13-14, 2018"