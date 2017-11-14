Sweetwater County Arrests: November 13, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Juan Campos Benitez
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- ICE HOLD
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #934, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #936, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #935, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
- Flashing Signals – Red
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #937, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #938, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East
Lazaro Calzada Rodriguez
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #939, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #940, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #941, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #942, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
Alan Zanetti
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #944, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Donald O’Connell
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #945, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Taylor Delong
Age: 20
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-13
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: , Bond: #947, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
David Clark
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-11-13
Released: 2017-11-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SUPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #946, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
