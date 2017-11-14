Sweetwater County Arrests: November 13, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Juan Campos Benitez

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-11-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: ICE HOLD Status: PENDING, Bond: #934, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #936, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #935, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East

Flashing Signals – Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #937, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #938, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East

Lazaro Calzada Rodriguez Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #939, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #940, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #941, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #942, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Alan Zanetti Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #944, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Donald O’Connell Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #945, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Taylor Delong Age: 20 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-13 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: , Bond: #947, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

David Clark Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-11-13 Released: 2017-11-13 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SUPD

Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #946, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

