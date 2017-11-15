Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: November 14, 2017

TOPICS:

November 15, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Austin Miska

Austin Miska

Age: 23
Address: RUSH CITY, MN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-14
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #951, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

 

nia

Maria Burga Muro

Age: 30
Address: HAILEY, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #953, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #953, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Kayla Boss

Kayla Boss

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #952, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #954, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Rodney Manske

Rodney Manske

Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #955, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #956, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #956, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Martys Beer

 

Brandon Miley

Brandon Miley

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-10-14

Released: 2017-11-14

Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 

Kaylee Gonzalez

Kaylee Gonzalez

Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking: 2017-11-14

Released: 2017-11-14

Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 

Robert Loignon

Robert Loignon

Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-11-14

Released: 2017-11-14

Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:
  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #948, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #949, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: November 14, 2017"

Leave a Reply