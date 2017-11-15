Sweetwater County Arrests: November 14, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Austin Miska

Age: 23

Address: RUSH CITY, MN

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-11-14

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent Status: PENDING, Bond: #951, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Maria Burga Muro Age: 30 Address: HAILEY, ID Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #953, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #953, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Kayla Boss Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #952, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #954, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Rodney Manske Age: 58 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #955, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #956, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #956, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Brandon Miley Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-10-14 Released: 2017-11-14 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Kaylee Gonzalez Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, Booking: 2017-11-14 Released: 2017-11-14 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Robert Loignon Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-11-14 Released: 2017-11-14 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #948, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #949, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court

