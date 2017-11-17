Sweetwater County Arrests: November 16, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Bailey Smith
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #963, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
Paul Fernandez
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-11-16
Scheduled Release: 2017-11-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
Jack Edwards
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Cruelty to Animals – Beat or Torture Animal (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Scott Pryor
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #970, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
Tracy Warren
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2017-11-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #971, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
Danny Macy
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #972, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Brenda Britt
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-16
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #973, CASH, $225, Court: Circuit Court East
Joseph Miller
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-11-16
Released: 2017-11-16
Released: 2017-11-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #965, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #966, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #967, SURETY OR CASH, $90, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #964, CASH, $145, Court: Circuit Court West
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: November 16, 2017"