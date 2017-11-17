Sweetwater County Arrests: November 16, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Bailey Smith

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-11-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #963, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Paul Fernandez Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-11-16 Scheduled Release: 2017-11-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Jack Edwards Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-16 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Cruelty to Animals – Beat or Torture Animal (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Scott Pryor Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #970, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

Tracy Warren Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2017-11-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #971, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Danny Macy Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #972, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Brenda Britt Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-16

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #973, CASH, $225, Court: Circuit Court East

Joseph Miller Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-11-16

Released: 2017-11-16 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #965, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #966, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #967, SURETY OR CASH, $90, Court: RS Municipal Court

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #964, CASH, $145, Court: Circuit Court West

