Sweetwater County Arrests: November 17, 2017

November 18, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Zachary Logan Philips

Age: 28
Address: WILLIS, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #983, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Jim C. Freeman

Age: 22
Address: TEEC NOS POS, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #981, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #982, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Nawfal Allami

Age: 27
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #979, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: Circuit Court West

Jesse Rugene Bowler

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2017-11-17
Scheduled Release: 2017-11-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Violation of Order of Protection (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

Kristine Lehva Franklin

Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-11-17
Scheduled Release: 2017-11-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Darrell Ray Morey

Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-11-17
Scheduled Release: 2017-12-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #978, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Rodney Layne Manske

Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-17
Arresting Agency: SUBS
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery Counterfeit Substance – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #977, CASH, $10000, Court: OTHER

 

