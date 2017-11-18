Sweetwater County Arrests: November 17, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Zachary Logan Philips
Age: 28
Address: WILLIS, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #983, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
Jim C. Freeman
Age: 22
Address: TEEC NOS POS, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #981, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #982, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Nawfal Allami
Age: 27
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #979, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: Circuit Court West
Jesse Rugene Bowler
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2017-11-17
Scheduled Release: 2017-11-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Violation of Order of Protection (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
Kristine Lehva Franklin
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-11-17
Scheduled Release: 2017-11-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
Darrell Ray Morey
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-11-17
Scheduled Release: 2017-12-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #978, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Rodney Layne Manske
Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-17
Arresting Agency: SUBS
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery Counterfeit Substance – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #977, CASH, $10000, Court: OTHER
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: November 17, 2017"