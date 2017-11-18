Sweetwater County Arrests: November 17, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Zachary Logan Philips

Age: 28

Address: WILLIS, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-11-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #983, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



Jim C. Freeman

Age: 22 Address: TEEC NOS POS, AZ Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #981, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #982, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



Nawfal Allami

Age: 27

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-11-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #979, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: Circuit Court West



Jesse Rugene Bowler

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type:

Booking Date: 2017-11-17

Scheduled Release: 2017-11-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Violation of Order of Protection (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



Kristine Lehva Franklin

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2017-11-17

Scheduled Release: 2017-11-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



Darrell Ray Morey

Age: 53

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2017-11-17

Scheduled Release: 2017-12-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #978, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



Rodney Layne Manske

Age: 58

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-11-17

Arresting Agency: SUBS

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery Counterfeit Substance – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #977, CASH, $10000, Court: OTHER

