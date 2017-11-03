Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: November 2, 2017

November 3, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

Alfredo Mejia Islas

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #848, CASH, $405, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Robert Ptak

Age: 35
Address: PORTLAND, OR
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2017-11-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #846, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Terri Tarufelli

Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #849, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Jimmy Tyler

Age: 64
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-02
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

 

 

 

