Sweetwater County Arrests: November 20, 2017

Erik Corley

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #994, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #995, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Kelli Lincoln Age: 34 Address: SUPERIOR, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-11-20 Scheduled Release: 2017-12-19 Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Prohibited Parking – Outside Business/Residence Districts Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #996, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #996, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #996, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Lawrence Baysinger Age: 29 Address: BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-20 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Theft – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Marvin Rowland Age: 30 Address: BIG PINEY, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-20 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East



Orin Sell

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-11-20

Released: 2017-11-20 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: ABC BONDING

Charges: Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #999, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: District Court

