Sweetwater County Arrests: November 20, 2017

Erik Corley
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #994, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #995, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
Kelli Lincoln
Age: 34
Address: SUPERIOR, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-11-20
Scheduled Release: 2017-12-19
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Prohibited Parking – Outside Business/Residence Districts
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #996, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #996, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #996, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Lawrence Baysinger
Age: 29
Address: BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
- Theft – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
Marvin Rowland
Age: 30
Address: BIG PINEY, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
Orin Sell
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-11-20
Released: 2017-11-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: ABC BONDING
Charges:
- Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #999, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: District Court
