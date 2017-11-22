Sweetwater County Arrests: November 21, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Dale Holmes
Age: 55
Address: HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-21
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1002, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1002, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Arlen Leland Armajo Jr.
Age: 28
Address: BISMARCK, ND
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1008, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1008, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Brandon Lee Hunt
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1005, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
- Status: , Bond: #1006, SURETY OR CASH, $70, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Careless Driving
- Status: , Bond: #1007, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court
Bradley Michael Mair
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1003, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
Richard Anthony Adamski
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1004, SURETY OR CASH, $1565, Court: RS Municipal Court
