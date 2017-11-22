Sweetwater County Arrests: November 21, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Dale Holmes

Age: 55

Address: HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-11-21

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1002, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1002, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



Arlen Leland Armajo Jr. Age: 28 Address: BISMARCK, ND Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #1008, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1008, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



Brandon Lee Hunt Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1005, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over Status: , Bond: #1006, SURETY OR CASH, $70, Court: RS Municipal Court

Careless Driving Status: , Bond: #1007, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court



Bradley Michael Mair Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1003, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



Richard Anthony Adamski Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1004, SURETY OR CASH, $1565, Court: RS Municipal Court

