All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
William Alan Niemann
Age: 53
Address: BELLEVUE, NE
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1012, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1012, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Melissa Rosanne Brough
Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-22
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1011, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
Hayden Anthony Riggs
Age: 18
Address: SHERIDAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Kidnapping – Facilitate Felony (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1010, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1010, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court
Bradley Eugene Crow
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1009, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: November 22, 2017"