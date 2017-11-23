Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: November 22, 2017

November 23, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

William Alan Niemann

Age: 53
Address: BELLEVUE, NE
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1012, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1012, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Melissa Rosanne Brough

Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-22
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1011, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Hayden Anthony Riggs

Age: 18
Address: SHERIDAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Kidnapping – Facilitate Felony (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1010, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court
  • Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1010, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court

Bradley Eugene Crow

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1009, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

