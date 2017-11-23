Sweetwater County Arrests: November 22, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

William Alan Niemann

Age: 53

Address: BELLEVUE, NE

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-11-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1012, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #1012, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



Melissa Rosanne Brough Age: 45 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2017-11-22 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1011, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



Hayden Anthony Riggs Age: 18 Address: SHERIDAN, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Kidnapping – Facilitate Felony (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1010, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1010, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court



Bradley Eugene Crow Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1009, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

