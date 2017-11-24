Sweetwater County Arrests: November 23, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Wayde Michael Holmes Age: 41 Address: SANDY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1013, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1014, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Mario Alberto Aristo Age: 64 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1023, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



Cynthia Elvira Villa Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #1015, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: #1015, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1015, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1015, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #1015, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



Diego Sanchez Torres Age: 23 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1018, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1021, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia Status: PENDING, Bond: #1019, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: #1019, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



Robert Brian Abrams Age: 47 Address: DENVER, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1022, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1022, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1022, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1022, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

