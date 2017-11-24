Sweetwater County Arrests: November 23, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Wayde Michael Holmes
Age: 41
Address: SANDY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1013, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1014, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Mario Alberto Aristo
Age: 64
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1023, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
Cynthia Elvira Villa
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1015, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1015, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1015, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1015, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1015, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Diego Sanchez Torres
Age: 23
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1018, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1021, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1019, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1019, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Robert Brian Abrams
Age: 47
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1022, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1022, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1022, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1022, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: November 23, 2017"