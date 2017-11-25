Sweetwater County Arrests: November 24, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Jennifer Esmeralda Portillo

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-11-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1024, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

Douglas Harkins McGill Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-11-24 Scheduled Release: 2017-11-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Dustin Kenneth Lea Punches Age: 40 Address: RAWLINS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-24 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1025, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

