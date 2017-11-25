Sweetwater County Arrests: November 24, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Jennifer Esmeralda Portillo
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1024, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
Douglas Harkins McGill
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-11-24
Scheduled Release: 2017-11-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
Dustin Kenneth Lea Punches
Age: 40
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-24
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1025, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
