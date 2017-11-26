Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: November 25, 2017

TOPICS:

November 26, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Julia Ann Lott

Julia Ann Lott

Age: 51
Address: RIVERDALE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-25
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1028, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Reid Lynn Lott

Reid Lynn Lott

Age: 57
Address: RIVERDALE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-25
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Violation of Commercial Veh Act
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1029, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Violation of Commercial Veh Act
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1029, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Prohibited Parking – At Edge or Curb
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1029, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Eugene James Drozd

Eugene James Drozd

DROZD, EUGENE JAMES

Age: 48
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2017-11-25

Released: 2017-11-25

Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1027, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

Cody Gene Shepherd

Cody Gene Shepherd

Age: 24
Address: SYRACUSE, UT
Booking: 2017-11-25

Released: 2017-11-25

Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1026, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Lizette Navarro-Salgado

Lizette Navarro-Salgado

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1032, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

 

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: November 25, 2017"

Leave a Reply