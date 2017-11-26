Sweetwater County Arrests: November 25, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Julia Ann Lott
Age: 51
Address: RIVERDALE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-25
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1028, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Reid Lynn Lott
Age: 57
Address: RIVERDALE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-25
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Violation of Commercial Veh Act
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1029, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Violation of Commercial Veh Act
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1029, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Prohibited Parking – At Edge or Curb
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1029, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Eugene James Drozd
Age: 48
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2017-11-25
Released: 2017-11-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1027, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
Cody Gene Shepherd
Age: 24
Address: SYRACUSE, UT
Booking: 2017-11-25
Released: 2017-11-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1026, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
Lizette Navarro-Salgado
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1032, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
