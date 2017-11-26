Sweetwater County Arrests: November 25, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Julia Ann Lott

Age: 51

Address: RIVERDALE, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-11-25

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1028, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Reid Lynn Lott Age: 57 Address: RIVERDALE, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-25 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Violation of Commercial Veh Act Status: PENDING, Bond: #1029, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Eugene James Drozd DROZD, EUGENE JAMES Age: 48 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2017-11-25 Released: 2017-11-25 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #1027, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

Cody Gene Shepherd Age: 24 Address: SYRACUSE, UT Booking: 2017-11-25 Released: 2017-11-25 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1026, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Lizette Navarro-Salgado Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #1032, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

