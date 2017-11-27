Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: November 26, 2017

November 27, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Jonathan Joseph Ratcliff

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1033, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1034, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1035, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West

 

William David Thomas

Age: 50
Address: DALLAS, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1036, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Careless Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1037, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Oanh Trong Luong

Age: 56
Address: SUGAR HILL, GA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1038, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1038, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

 

