Sweetwater County Arrests: November 26, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Jonathan Joseph Ratcliff

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-11-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1033, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1034, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1035, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West

William David Thomas Age: 50 Address: DALLAS, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-26 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1036, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

Careless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #1037, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

Oanh Trong Luong Age: 56 Address: SUGAR HILL, GA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-26 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1038, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #1038, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

