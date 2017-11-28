Sweetwater County Arrests: November 27, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Donald Dwayne O’Connell
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-11-27
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
Joseph Stephen Engle
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1039, CASH, $970, Court: Circuit Court East
Quintyn Gary Hart
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1040, CASH, $440, Court: Circuit Court East
