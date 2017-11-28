Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: November 27, 2017

November 28, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Donald Dwayne OConnell

Donald Dwayne O’Connell

Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-11-27
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

 

Joseph Stephen Engle

Joseph Stephen Engle

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1039, CASH, $970, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Quintyn Gary Hart

Quintyn Gary Hart

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1040, CASH, $440, Court: Circuit Court East

 

 

