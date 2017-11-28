Sweetwater County Arrests: November 27, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Donald Dwayne O’Connell

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2017-11-27

Scheduled Release: 2018-05-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Joseph Stephen Engle Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1039, CASH, $970, Court: Circuit Court East

Quintyn Gary Hart Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1040, CASH, $440, Court: Circuit Court East

