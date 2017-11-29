Sweetwater County Arrests: November 28, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Frank Lee Bankhead
Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1041, CASH, $90, Court: Circuit Court East
Darren M Olson
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1047, NO BOND, $0, Court: Federal Court
Andres Valladares
Age: 66
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-28
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUS
- Status: , Bond: #1049, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: , Bond: #1048, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
