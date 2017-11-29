Sweetwater County Arrests: November 28, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Frank Lee Bankhead

Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-11-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1041, CASH, $90, Court: Circuit Court East

Darren M Olson Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-11-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1047, NO BOND, $0, Court: Federal Court

Andres Valladares Age: 66 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-28 Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: DWUS Status: , Bond: #1049, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: , Bond: #1048, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

