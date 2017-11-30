Sweetwater County Arrests: November 29, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Dale Wayne Clarke

Age: 54

Address: OAKDALE, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-11-29

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1050, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: Circuit Court West

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1050, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #1050, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Rose Mary Anthony Age: 53 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1054, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

Mitchell Kenneth Fernandez Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1055, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Macey Mechelle Bright Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #1056, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court

Jennifer Lynn Hogg Age: 23 Address: OKEECHOBEE, FL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule IV Status: PENDING, Bond: #1057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #1057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Cutter Lee Davis Age: 23 Address: OKEECHOBEE, FL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule IV Status: PENDING, Bond: #1058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #1058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Javier Junior Jaquez Age: 28 Address: HENDERSON, CO Booking: 2017-11-29

Released: 2017-11-29 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1051, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1052, SURETY OR CASH, $70, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1053, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

