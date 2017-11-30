Sweetwater County Arrests: November 29, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Dale Wayne Clarke
Age: 54
Address: OAKDALE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-29
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1050, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1050, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1050, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
Rose Mary Anthony
Age: 53
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1054, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
Mitchell Kenneth Fernandez
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1055, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Macey Mechelle Bright
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1056, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
Jennifer Lynn Hogg
Age: 23
Address: OKEECHOBEE, FL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule IV
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Cutter Lee Davis
Age: 23
Address: OKEECHOBEE, FL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule IV
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Javier Junior Jaquez
Age: 28
Address: HENDERSON, CO
Booking: 2017-11-29
Released: 2017-11-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1051, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1052, SURETY OR CASH, $70, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1053, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
