Sweetwater County Arrests: November 3, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Robert Wayne Cramer

Age: 61 Address: MARSHALL, NC Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-03 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



Tony Bear Boralho

Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: Booking Date: 2017-11-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #860, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: , Bond: #860, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Shoplifting – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #861, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court



Tiffany Ann Mitchelson Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #858, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

Jerome Paul Manuszak Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #857, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Lora Lee Hildreth Age: 57 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Acts -Fraud – Failing to Disclose – 1st Offense, 6 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #856, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Alretta Ann Wright Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-11-03 Scheduled Release: 2017-11-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Daniel P. Dunegan Age: 23 Address: FLORENCE, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-03 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #854, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #853, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court West

