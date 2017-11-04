Sweetwater County Arrests: November 3, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Robert Wayne Cramer
Age: 61
Address: MARSHALL, NC
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-03
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Tony Bear Boralho
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2017-11-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #860, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #860, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Shoplifting – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #861, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court
Tiffany Ann Mitchelson
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #858, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
Jerome Paul Manuszak
Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #857, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Lora Lee Hildreth
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Acts -Fraud – Failing to Disclose – 1st Offense, 6 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #856, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Alretta Ann Wright
Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-11-03
Scheduled Release: 2017-11-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
Daniel P. Dunegan
Age: 23
Address: FLORENCE, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-03
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #854, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #853, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court West
