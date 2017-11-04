Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: November 3, 2017

November 4, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Robert Wayne Cramer

Age: 61
Address: MARSHALL, NC
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-03
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Tony Bear Boralho

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2017-11-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #860, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #860, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Shoplifting – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #861, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court

Tiffany Ann Mitchelson

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #858, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

Jerome Paul Manuszak

Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #857, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Lora Lee Hildreth

Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Acts -Fraud – Failing to Disclose – 1st Offense, 6 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #856, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Alretta Ann Wright

Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-11-03
Scheduled Release: 2017-11-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Daniel P. Dunegan

Age: 23
Address: FLORENCE, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-03
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #854, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #853, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court West

 

 

