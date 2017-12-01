Sweetwater County Arrests: November 30, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Elio Moreno Gonzalez
Age: 36
Address: HOUSTON, TX
Booking Type: USMS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-30
Arresting Agency: USM
Michael Tyrone Anderson
Age: 54
Address: JACKSONVILLE, FL
Booking: 2017-11-30
Released: 2017-11-30
Booking: 2017-11-30
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1059, CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1059, CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1059, CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1059, CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1059, CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East
