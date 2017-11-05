Sweetwater County Arrests: November 4, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Daniel Ray Potter
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: , Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: , Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Kelly Jason Vavra
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #863, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #863, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Mona Ray Vavra
Age: 44
Address: THORNTON, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #862, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals
- Status: , Bond: #862, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: November 4, 2017"