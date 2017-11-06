Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: November 5, 2017

TOPICS:

November 6, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

Daniel Potter

Daniel Potter

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

nia

Lori Cox

Age: 32
Address: ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #867, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Tamara Simmons

Tamara Simmons

Age: 37
Address: KINGMAN,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #869, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: November 5, 2017"

Leave a Reply