Sweetwater County Arrests: November 5-6, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BRITTNER, ROBERT EUGENE
Age: 77
Address: PAULINA, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3242, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3242, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SLAGOWSKI, MISTY MAY
Age: 36
Address: LYMAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery Counterfeit Substance – Schedule I, II or III (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3241, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
ENGLAND, MATTHEW BUS
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-11-04
Scheduled Release: 2018-11-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
