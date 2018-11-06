Sweetwater County Arrests: November 5-6, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BRITTNER, ROBERT EUGENE Age: 77

Address: PAULINA, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-11-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3242, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #3242, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SLAGOWSKI, MISTY MAY Age: 36

Address: LYMAN, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-11-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery Counterfeit Substance – Schedule I, II or III (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3241, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

ENGLAND, MATTHEW BUS Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-11-04

Scheduled Release: 2018-11-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

