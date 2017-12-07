Sweetwater County Arrests: November 6, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Brandon Cortez Lewin

Age: 32

Address: VACAVILLE, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1103, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #1103, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Jordan Tyler Housel Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Burglary From Vehicle, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1106, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1106, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Forger – Permit – Makes/Completes/Executes/Issues/Etc, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1106, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Lonny Allen Williams Age: 63 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-12-06 Scheduled Release: 2018-01-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Roger Allen Greenfield Age: 52 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-12-06 Scheduled Release: 2017-12-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Lonnie Williams Age: 47 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-12-06

Released: 2017-12-06 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

