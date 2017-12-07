Sweetwater County Arrests: November 6, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Brandon Cortez Lewin
Age: 32
Address: VACAVILLE, CA
Address: VACAVILLE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1103, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1103, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Jordan Tyler Housel
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Burglary From Vehicle, 3 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1106, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1106, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Forger – Permit – Makes/Completes/Executes/Issues/Etc, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1106, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Lonny Allen Williams
Age: 63
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-12-06
Scheduled Release: 2018-01-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
Roger Allen Greenfield
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-12-06
Scheduled Release: 2017-12-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
Lonnie Williams
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-06
Released: 2017-12-06
Released: 2017-12-06
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: November 6, 2017"