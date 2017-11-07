Sweetwater County Arrests: November 6, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Dakota Long

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2017-11-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #873, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

Christopher McCurdy Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-11-06 Scheduled Release: 2017-11-20 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Joshua Eaton Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #877, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

