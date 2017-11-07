Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: November 6, 2017

November 7, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

Dakota Long

Dakota Long

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #873, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

 

Christopher McCurdy

Christopher McCurdy

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-11-06
Scheduled Release: 2017-11-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

 

Joshua Eaton

Joshua Eaton

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #877, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

