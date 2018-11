Sweetwater County Arrests: November 6-7, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WOODBECK, ERIC SHANE Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-11-06

Scheduled Release: 2019-04-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

SCSO

PIERCE, JOSHUA IAN Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-11-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3249, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3249, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #3249, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-11-06RSPD

HERNANDEZ, JASMIN SARA Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-11-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3248, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3248, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3248, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured Status: PENDING, Bond: #3248, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-11-06RSPD CASTILLO-NAVARRO, ARMANDO Age: 47

Address: OYMPIA, WA Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-11-06

Scheduled Release: 2018-11-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

TERRY, TRAVIS SCOTT Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-11-06

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3246, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-11-06PROB BULLOCK, DERRICK LAMONE Age: 45

Address: FORT WAYNE, IN Booking Type:

Booking Date: 2018-11-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3245, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3245, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SCSO

HESS, TREVOR JAMES Age: 30

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-11-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #3243, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #3243, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #3243, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #3243, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #3243, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-11-06RSPD DAVENPORT, JENNIFER JUNE Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2018-11-06 Released: 2018-11-06 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3247, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3247, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3247, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3247, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT