Sweetwater County Arrests: November 7, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Mario Zelaya

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-11-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #881, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #882, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #883, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: , Bond: #881, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Justin Broseghini Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-11-07 Released: 2017-11-07 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD