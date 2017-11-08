Sweetwater County Arrests: November 7, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Mario Zelaya
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #881, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #882, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #883, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #881, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Justin Broseghini
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-11-07
Released: 2017-11-07
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
