All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CROUCH, MARK LEE
Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3252, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LOWELL, LOURIN KARL
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3253, SURETY OR CASH, $870, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Careless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3253, SURETY OR CASH, $870, Court: RS Municipal Court
SANTHUFF, WHITNEY LENNON
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-11-07
Released: 2018-11-07
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-11-07
Released: 2018-11-07
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3250, SURETY OR CASH, $1010, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Open Container
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3250, SURETY OR CASH, $1010, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Stop Sign
- Status: , Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: November 7-8, 2018"