Sweetwater County Arrests: November 7-8, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

CROUCH, MARK LEE Age: 54

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-11-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3252, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-11-07RSPD

LOWELL, LOURIN KARL Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-11-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3253, SURETY OR CASH, $870, Court: RS Municipal Court

Careless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #3253, SURETY OR CASH, $870, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-11-07RSPD

SANTHUFF, WHITNEY LENNON Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-11-07

Released: 2018-11-07 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3250, SURETY OR CASH, $1010, Court: GR Municipal Court

Open Container Status: PENDING, Bond: #3250, SURETY OR CASH, $1010, Court: GR Municipal Court

Stop Sign Status: , Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

