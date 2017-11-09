Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: November 8, 2017

TOPICS:

November 9, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

 Jason Still
Jason Still
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #884, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driver’s License – Required
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #885, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Daniel Hurtado

Daniel Hurtado

Age: 36
Address: RIVERSIDE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: , Bond: #886, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: , Bond: #887, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Danielle Rasdall

Danielle Rasdall

Age: 29
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #889, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court

 

Bryan White

Bryan White

Age: 35
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #890, CASH, $1320, Court: Circuit Court East

 

 

Jakob Porter

Jakob Porter

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Burglary (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #891, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Stevie Shanks

Stevie Shanks

Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Violation of Order of Protection
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #893, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #893, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Dustin Murphy

Dustin Murphy

Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-11-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Geraldine Buenrostro

Geraldine Buenrostro

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-11-08
Released: 2017-11-08
Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #892, CASH, $100, Court: OTHER

 

Tara Griffin Gardner

Tara Griffin Gardner

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2016-11-08
Released: 2017-11-08
Type: SPLIT SENTENCE
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Aggravated Child Abuse – Serious Bodily Injury, Substantial Mental/Emotional Injury (WRNT)
    • Status: SPLIT SENTENCE, Bond: #21, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: November 8, 2017"

Leave a Reply