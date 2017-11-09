Sweetwater County Arrests: November 8, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Jason Still

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #884, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #885, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East

Daniel Hurtado Age: 36

Address: RIVERSIDE, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: , Bond: #886, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: , Bond: #887, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Danielle Rasdall Age: 29 Address: CHEYENNE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #889, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court

Bryan White Age: 35 Address: CASPER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #890, CASH, $1320, Court: Circuit Court East

Jakob Porter Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2017-11-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Burglary (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #891, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Stevie Shanks Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #893, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #893, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Dustin Murphy Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-11-08 Arresting Agency: GRPD

Geraldine Buenrostro

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2017-11-08

Released: 2017-11-08 Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #892, CASH, $100, Court: OTHER

Tara Griffin Gardner Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2016-11-08

Released: 2017-11-08 Type: SPLIT SENTENCE Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Aggravated Child Abuse – Serious Bodily Injury, Substantial Mental/Emotional Injury (WRNT) Status: SPLIT SENTENCE, Bond: #21, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court

