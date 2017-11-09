Sweetwater County Arrests: November 8, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Jason Still
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #884, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #885, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
Daniel Hurtado
Age: 36
Address: RIVERSIDE, CA
Address: RIVERSIDE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: , Bond: #886, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: , Bond: #887, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Danielle Rasdall
Age: 29
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #889, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court
Bryan White
Age: 35
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #890, CASH, $1320, Court: Circuit Court East
Jakob Porter
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Burglary (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #891, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Stevie Shanks
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #893, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #893, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Dustin Murphy
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-11-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Geraldine Buenrostro
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-11-08
Released: 2017-11-08
Released: 2017-11-08
Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #892, CASH, $100, Court: OTHER
Tara Griffin Gardner
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2016-11-08
Released: 2017-11-08
Booking: 2016-11-08
Released: 2017-11-08
Type: SPLIT SENTENCE
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Aggravated Child Abuse – Serious Bodily Injury, Substantial Mental/Emotional Injury (WRNT)
- Status: SPLIT SENTENCE, Bond: #21, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: November 8, 2017"