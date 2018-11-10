Sweetwater County Arrests: November 9-10, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

TOLHURST, JACOB BRADLEY Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-11-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MOSS, JAMES LAWRENCE Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-11-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #3270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

GLADUE, DEBRA ANN Age: 55

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-11-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3271, CASH, $560, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Report $1000+ Property Damage or Injury (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3271, CASH, $560, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Address: YUMA, AZ Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2018-11-09 Scheduled Release: 2018-11-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Hit and Run Property Attended Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Hit & Run – Unattended Property Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-11-09

Scheduled Release: 2018-11-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-11-09

Released: 2018-11-09 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Simple Assault (WRNT) Status: OR’D, Bond: #3265, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

