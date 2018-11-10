Sweetwater County Arrests: November 9-10, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
TOLHURST, JACOB BRADLEY
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MOSS, JAMES LAWRENCE
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GLADUE, DEBRA ANN
Age: 55
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-11-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3271, CASH, $560, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Report $1000+ Property Damage or Injury (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3271, CASH, $560, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
REVELES, GUSTAVO
Age: 29
Address: YUMA, AZ
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-11-09
Scheduled Release: 2018-11-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Hit and Run Property Attended
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Hit & Run – Unattended Property
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
MURRAY, KAREN SUE
Age: 63
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-11-09
Scheduled Release: 2018-11-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
FROMAN, MEGAN DIANE
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-11-09
Released: 2018-11-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Assault (WRNT)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #3265, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
