Sweetwater County Arrests: November 9, 2017

November 10, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

Jessica Rothi

Jessica Rothi

Age: 21
Address: ANOKA, MN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-09
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #902, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Jonathan Cantrell

Jonathan Cantrell

Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-11-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #904, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Ashten March

Ashten March

Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2017-11-09
Released: 2017-11-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #894, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

Bryce Hamblin

Bryce Hamblin

Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2017-11-09
Released: 2017-11-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #896, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

Andrew Nielsen

Andrew Nielsen

Age: 40
Address: CHUBBUCK, ID
Booking: 2017-11-09
Released: 2017-11-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Violation of Commission
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 

Sergio Fernandez

Sergio Fernandez

Age: 31
Address: OXNARD, CA
Booking: 2017-11-09
Released: 2017-11-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #900, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Daniel Martinez

Daniel Martinez

Age: 32
Address: WEST VALLEY, UT
Booking: 2017-11-09
Released: 2017-11-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #903, CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court West
