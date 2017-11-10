Sweetwater County Arrests: November 9, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Jessica Rothi

Age: 21

Address: ANOKA, MN

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-11-09

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #902, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Jonathan Cantrell Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-11-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #904, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Ashten March Age: 31 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2017-11-09

Released: 2017-11-09 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #894, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

Bryce Hamblin Age: 26 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2017-11-09

Released: 2017-11-09 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #896, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

Andrew Nielsen Age: 40 Address: CHUBBUCK, ID Booking: 2017-11-09

Released: 2017-11-09 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Violation of Commission Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West



Sergio Fernandez

Age: 31

Address: OXNARD, CA

Booking: 2017-11-09

Released: 2017-11-09 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #900, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

Daniel Martinez Age: 32 Address: WEST VALLEY, UT Booking: 2017-11-09

Released: 2017-11-09 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #903, CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court West

