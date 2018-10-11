Sweetwater County Arrests: October 10-11, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

LLOYD, STEPHANIE Age: 27

Address: POUGHKEEPSIE, NY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-11

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3091, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HODDER, GRAE ALLEN Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3090, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #3090, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court

