Sweetwater County Arrests: October 10-11, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
LLOYD, STEPHANIE
Age: 27
Address: POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-11
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3091, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HODDER, GRAE ALLEN
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3090, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3090, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court
