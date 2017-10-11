Sweetwater County Arrests: October 10, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Leo Atene
Age: 44
Address: OREM, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #656, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #656, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #656, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #656, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #660, CASH, $230, Court: RS Municipal Court
Shawna Nilson
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #665, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
Wilson Robertson
Age: 29
Address: PINEDALE, WY
Booking: 2017-10-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #655, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: Circuit Court West
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #655, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: Circuit Court West
