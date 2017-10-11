Sweetwater County Arrests: October 10, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Leo Atene Age: 44 Address: OREM, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #656, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #656, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #656, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #656, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Warrant Arrest Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #660, CASH, $230, Court: RS Municipal Court

Shawna Nilson Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #665, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Wilson Robertson Age: 29 Address: PINEDALE, WY Booking: 2017-10-10 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #655, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: Circuit Court West

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #655, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: Circuit Court West

