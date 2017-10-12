Sweetwater County Arrests: October 11, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Jeremy Swensen Age: 22 Address: EVANSTON, WY Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-10-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges Not Listed

Dennis Longe Age: 26 Address: LARAMIE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #666, CASH, $960, Court: Circuit Court East



Christopher Hays

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #668, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #669, CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #669, CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West



Jeramy Partridge

Age: 30

Address: HARTSEL, CO

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2017-10-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges Not Listed

William Bice

Age: 59 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-10-11 Released: 2017-10-11 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges Not Listed Troy Bider Age: 52 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-10-11 Released: 2017-10-11 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges Not Listed