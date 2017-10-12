Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: October 11, 2017

October 12, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Jeremy Swensen

Age: 22
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges Not Listed

Dennis Longe

Age: 26
Address: LARAMIE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #666, CASH, $960, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Christopher Hays 

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #668, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Stop Signs
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #669, CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #669, CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Jeramy Partridge 

Age: 30
Address: HARTSEL, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges Not Listed

William Bice

Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-10-11

Released: 2017-10-11

Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges Not Listed

Troy Bider

Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-10-11
Released: 2017-10-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges Not Listed
