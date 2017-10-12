Sweetwater County Arrests: October 11, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Jeremy Swensen
Age: 22
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges Not Listed
Dennis Longe
Age: 26
Address: LARAMIE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #666, CASH, $960, Court: Circuit Court East
Christopher Hays
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #668, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Stop Signs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #669, CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #669, CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West
Jeramy Partridge
Age: 30
Address: HARTSEL, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges Not Listed
William Bice
Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-10-11
Released: 2017-10-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges Not Listed
Troy Bider
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-10-11
Released: 2017-10-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges Not Listed
