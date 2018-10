Sweetwater County Arrests: October 12-13, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ANDERSON, ZAYN ALAN Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3114, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

MAESTAS, ISAIAH ANDRES Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3112, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC Status: PENDING, Bond: #3112, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THOMAS, JESSIE TOBIAS Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3111, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

PERKINS, JAMES KEVIN Age: 55

Address: AUSTIN, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-10-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3110, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-10-12

Scheduled Release: 2019-01-26 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3108, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #3109, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #3109, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3107, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3107, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3106, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Address: BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #3105, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3105, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Address: STANSBURY PARK, UT

Booking: 2018-10-12

Released: 2018-10-12 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #3101, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

DANSEREAU, JENNIFER MARIA Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-10-12

Released: 2018-10-12 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: Theft – > $1000, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3102, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3102, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CHRISTIANSEN, KATRINA JEAN Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-10-12

Released: 2018-10-12 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3103, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT