Sweetwater County Arrests: October 12, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Charles McCoy

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-12

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #671, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #671, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #671, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



Morris Clift

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-12

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #673, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #674, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East



Michael McCulloch Age: 57 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Contempt Circuit Court Status: PENDING, Bond: #675, CASH, $850, Court: Circuit Court East



Valentin Dominguez-Noyola

Age: 41

Address: SAN JOSE, CA Booking: 2017-10-12 Released: 2017-10-12 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #672, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #672, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



Corby Albert

Age: 43

Address: MARBLETON, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2017-10-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Federal Court

