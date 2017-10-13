Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: October 12, 2017

October 13, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

Charles McCoy

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #671, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #671, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #671, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Morris Clift 

Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-12
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #673, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #674, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East

Michael McCulloch

Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Contempt Circuit Court
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #675, CASH, $850, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Valentin Dominguez-Noyola

Age: 41

Address: SAN JOSE, CA

Booking: 2017-10-12
Released: 2017-10-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #672, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #672, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Corby Albert

Age: 43
Address: MARBLETON, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2017-10-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Federal Court
