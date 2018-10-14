Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: October 13-14, 2018

October 14, 2018

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

ACOSTA, CHRISTIAN

Age: 23
Address: ONTARIO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3122, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

CASTILLO, JONATHAN

Age: 23
Address: FONTANA, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3121, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

SAMPLEY, TRAVIS LEE

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3119, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3119, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

 

SAM, TANISHA TONIA

Age: 26
Address: CHINLE, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3116, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driver’s License – Required
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3116, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3116, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3116, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

MORRISON, MARK EDWARD

Age: 38
Address: DIANA, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3115, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

LAMOREAUX, LINDA JEAN

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-10-13
Released: 2018-10-14
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense, 4 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3120, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

FERNANDEZ, MITCHELL KENNETH

Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-10-13
|Released: 2018-10-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #3118, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
