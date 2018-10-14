Sweetwater County Arrests: October 13-14, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ACOSTA, CHRISTIAN Age: 23

Address: ONTARIO, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #3122, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-10-14SCSO

CASTILLO, JONATHAN Age: 23

Address: FONTANA, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #3121, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-10-14SCSO

SAMPLEY, TRAVIS LEE Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #3119, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth Status: PENDING, Bond: #3119, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

2018-10-13RSPD SAM, TANISHA TONIA Age: 26

Address: CHINLE, AZ Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-10-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3116, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #3116, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #3116, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #3116, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RSPD MORRISON, MARK EDWARD Age: 38

Address: DIANA, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-10-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3115, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LAMOREAUX, LINDA JEAN Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-10-13

Released: 2018-10-14 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense, 4 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #3120, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

FERNANDEZ, MITCHELL KENNETH Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-10-13

|Released: 2018-10-13 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3118, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

