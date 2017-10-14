Sweetwater County Arrests: October 13, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Byron Cordova
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #683, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #684, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #685, CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
Dustin Cleary
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-10-13
Scheduled Release: 2017-10-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
Dallan Laws
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: , Bond: #686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Solicit an Act of Prostitution
- Status: , Bond: #686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
Nathan Schwartz
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-10-13
Scheduled Release: 2017-10-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
Grace Rodriguez
Age: 51
Address: CLEARLAKE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-13
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #687, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Permitting Unlicensed Person to Drive
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
Fidel Camacho Gutierrez
Age: 21
Address: CLEARLAKE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-13
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
