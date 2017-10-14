Sweetwater County Arrests: October 13, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Byron Cordova

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: , Bond: #683, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: , Bond: #684, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #685, CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

Dustin Cleary Age: 30 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-10-13 Scheduled Release: 2017-10-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Dallan Laws Age: 24 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: , Bond: #686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Solicit an Act of Prostitution Status: , Bond: #686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

Nathan Schwartz Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-10-13 Scheduled Release: 2017-10-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Grace Rodriguez Age: 51 Address: CLEARLAKE, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-13 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #687, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Permitting Unlicensed Person to Drive Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Fidel Camacho Gutierrez Age: 21 Address: CLEARLAKE, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-13 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

