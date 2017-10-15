Sweetwater County Arrests: October 14, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Samantha Smith
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram -2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
Savannah Wilson
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #691, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Jeffrey Turner
Age: 28
Address: SACRAMENTO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Melissa Harder
Age: 29
Address: GOLDEN, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #693, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #693, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Brandon Miley
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Breach of Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #694, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
