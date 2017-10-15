Sweetwater County Arrests: October 14, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Samantha Smith

Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram -2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West



Savannah Wilson

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #691, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Jeffrey Turner Age: 28 Address: SACRAMENTO, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Melissa Harder Age: 29 Address: GOLDEN, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #693, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #693, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Brandon Miley Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #694, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

