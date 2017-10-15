Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: October 14, 2017

TOPICS:

October 15, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

Samantha Smith

Samantha Smith

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram -2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 

Savannah Wilson

Savannah Wilson

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #691, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Jeffrey Turner

Jeffrey Turner

Age: 28
Address: SACRAMENTO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #692, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Melissa Harder

Melissa Harder

Age: 29
Address: GOLDEN, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #693, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #693, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Brandon Miley

Brandon Miley

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Breach of Peace
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #694, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Bomber's Halloween

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: October 14, 2017"

Leave a Reply