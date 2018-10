Sweetwater County Arrests: October 15-16, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

PERKINS, JAMES KEVIN Age: 55

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3133, SURETY OR CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #3133, SURETY OR CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-10-16RSPD

HEWITT, DAVID LESLIE Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3132, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #3132, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth Status: PENDING, Bond: #3132, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-10-15RSPD

JOHNSON, EDWIN LAWRENCE Age: 58

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000 (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3131, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

Unlawful Use of Credit Card -Without Consent – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3131, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

2018-10-15RSPD ABBOTT, JOSHUA LEE Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #3130, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #3130, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-10-15RSPD ELMORE, ERICA LEE Age: 32

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #3128, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Forger – Permit – Makes/Completes/Executes/Issues/Etc, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #3128, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Identity Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #3128, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-10-15RSPD SILVA, AMBER MARIE Age: 31

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #3129, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Forger – Permit – Makes/Completes/Executes/Issues/Etc, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #3129, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Identity Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #3129, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-10-15RSPD PALMEN, KERRIN MARIE Age: 25

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Identity Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #3126, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-10-15RSPD OBRIEN, STEVEN RAY Age: 52

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-10-15

Released: 2018-10-15 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #3125, SURETY OR CASH, $1455, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #3125, SURETY OR CASH, $1455, Court: RS Municipal Court

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #3125, SURETY OR CASH, $1455, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #3125, SURETY OR CASH, $1455, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #3125, SURETY OR CASH, $1455, Court: RS Municipal Court