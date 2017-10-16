Sweetwater County Arrests: October 15, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Marcos Rodriguez Hernandez
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-15
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #697, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #696, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #699, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #695, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
Zachary Phillips
Age: 28
Address: WILLIS, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #700, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
John Hiltner
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-15
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #701, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
