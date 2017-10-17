Sweetwater County Arrests: October 16, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Lusvin Navas Garcia
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #702, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #704, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East
Jacqueline Sherwood
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-10-16
Scheduled Release: 2017-10-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
Darwin Collins
Age: 65
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn
- Status: , Bond: #706, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
- Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View
- Status: , Bond: #707, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: , Bond: #708, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #709, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East
