Sweetwater County Arrests: October 17-18, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SUHR, SABRINA KAY Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #3141, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #3141, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #3141, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-10-17SCSO

BARRETT, TROY ALLEN Age: 34

Address: CRESCENT CITY, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-10-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #3138, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-10-17SCSO