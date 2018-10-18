Sweetwater County Arrests: October 17-18, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SUHR, SABRINA KAY
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3141, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Theft – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3141, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3141, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BARRETT, TROY ALLEN
Age: 34
Address: CRESCENT CITY, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-10-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3138, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
