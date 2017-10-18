All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Charles Bynon
Age: 66
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Disrupt Election Process
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #713, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Dennis Walker
Age: 65
Address: TULSA, OK
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #714, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Criminal Trespass – Signs – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #718, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
Chad Reinhart
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Register as a Sex Offender 2nd and Subseq
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #715, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Cindy Campbell
Age: 50
Address: VERNAL, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #716, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Bernhardt Peterson
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #717, SURETY OR CASH, $20000, Court: District Court
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: October 17, 2017"