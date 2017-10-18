Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: October 17, 2017

TOPICS:

October 18, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Bomber's Halloween

 

Charles Bynon

Charles Bynon

Age: 66
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Disrupt Election Process
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #713, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Dennis Walker

Dennis Walker

Age: 65
Address: TULSA, OK
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #714, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Criminal Trespass – Signs – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #718, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Chad Reinhart

Chad Reinhart

Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Failure to Register as a Sex Offender 2nd and Subseq
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #715, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Cindy Campbell

Cindy Campbell

Age: 50
Address: VERNAL, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #716, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Bernhardt Peterson

Bernhardt Peterson

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #717, SURETY OR CASH, $20000, Court: District Court

 

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: October 17, 2017"

Leave a Reply