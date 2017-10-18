Sweetwater County Arrests: October 17, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Charles Bynon

Age: 66

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Disrupt Election Process Status: PENDING, Bond: #713, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Dennis Walker

Age: 65

Address: TULSA, OK

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-10-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #714, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court

Criminal Trespass – Signs – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #718, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

Chad Reinhart Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender 2nd and Subseq Status: PENDING, Bond: #715, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Cindy Campbell Age: 50 Address: VERNAL, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #716, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Bernhardt Peterson Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #717, SURETY OR CASH, $20000, Court: District Court

